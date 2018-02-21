Oprah Is Donating Half A Million To Florida Students' March For Our Lives

Oprah Winfrey may have swiftly shut down the rumours that she's running for president in 2020 once and for all, but now she's using her money and influence to make a difference in the fight against gun violence.
On Tuesday, the mogul announced that she will donate $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, which will be held on March 24 to call for an end to gun violence after a 19-year-old killed 17 students and faculty with an AR-15 rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.
Winfrey seemed to be inspired by another famous donation: that of George and Amal Clooney. In a tweet, she said she would match their amount.
George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard.— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018
“These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the '60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard,” Winfrey wrote. The Freedom Riders were civil rights activists who rode interstate buses to challenge segregation on public transport.
It's only been a week since the February 14 shooting, and the energy from teenagers and their allies has been exhilarating. The message is clear: They don't want any more kids to die in their schools. There have been rallies, a lie-in outside of the White House, and meetings with legislators. Emma Gonzalez called BS on lawmakers in the most powerful speech in recent memory.
Now, the student organisers are focusing on the main event. "We want this movement to be heard. It's so close to our hearts," John Barnitt, a 17-year-old junior at Douglas and a survivor of the shooting, told Refinery29. "We’re really focusing on March 24 — we want everyone to come out and show support. The more supporters we have, the better."
