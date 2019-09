HTGAWM Actress Karla Souza Says She Was Raped By An Unnamed Director

While the #MeToo movement spread across the U.S. like wildfire, prompting initiatives like Time's Up , countries like Mexico have not experienced the same reckoning. That's why it's so powerful that How To Get Away With Murder actress Karla Souza is speaking out about abuse she says she experienced at the hands of an unnamed director. Speaking to CNN en Español , Souza recounts an experience she had working on a project with a "charismatic" director who "is doing very well in his career."