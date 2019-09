In addition to Parkland student activists, the march is organised and supported by Everytown for Gun Safety , a non-profit organisation which advocates for gun control and against gun violence. Walkouts have also been organised by other groups including one planned in part by the Women's March organisers. The first will happen on March 14, marking one month since the shooting. The event calls for students and faculty to walk out of their schools at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes, one minute for each life lost in the South Florida shooting. Another is planned for April 20, which marks the 19th year since the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado. So far, more than 22,000 people have signed a petition pledging to walk out of the classroom, reports USA Today. The March For Our Lives Twitter shared a list of all the events calling on their followers to support all of them.