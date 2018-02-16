Justin Bieber's Muse Is…Justin Bieber

Sometimes artists find inspiration in nature, in significant others, or in current events when they're working on new projects in the studio. All of those are fine, sure, but Justin Bieber is here to prove to fans that the greatest inspiration comes from within...well, or in a photo of yourself.
The 23-year-old who's been notably MIA as of late surprised Beliebers everywhere on Friday when he posted a picture of himself wearing a white tank top, grey sweatpants, and a pair of headphones with his back to the camera in what appears to be a recording studio. The best part? He seems to be looking not at an instrument or recording software, but at a sizeable photo of himself wearing a Purpose Tour hockey jersey. For fans of the sport, yes, his jersey comes with the coveted "C" that denotes the team captain.
Please take a moment to absorb the picture in all of its glory.
Perhaps more exciting for hardcore fans than the idea of Bieber looking at photos of himself to get into the zone is that he might finally be working on a new album, his first since Purpose dropped in 2015. This would be belieb-able, since TMZ recently speculated that the "Sorry" singer wouldn't be attending any award shows (he skipped out on the Grammys earlier this year) until he'd created some new hit singles.
JUSTIN BIEBER IS IN THE STUDIO I REPEAT JUSTIN BIEBER IS IN THE STUDIO pic.twitter.com/rzftCg7LTg— chloe (@bieberdepth) February 16, 2018
“JUSTIN BIEBER IS SEEN OUT OF A STUDIO”— melisa (@myIoveIybieber) February 10, 2018
THISSSSS IS WHAT I WANTED TO READ FOR LONG TIME AGO OMG
And, at least one person was just a tad (hilariously) aggressive.
@justinbieber WHY YOU TEASING US WITH A PICTURE IN THE STUDIO?!?! RELEASE THE DAMN ALBUM NOW WE IZ THIRSTY FOR NEW BOPS FROM YOU BETCH ITS BEEN OVER 2 YEARS pic.twitter.com/mfWg5YgDkV— ♡ (@jdbs_oreos) February 16, 2018
Honestly, who could blame fans for being pumped? It's been three years since Biebs dropped a new album, and during that time he's had a lot of life changes. The biggest, of course, is that he and Selena Gomez are now rumoured to be back together. So, maybe we'll get fewer diss tracks á la "Love Yourself" and a few more happier tunes?
It's nice to see Bieber putting his head down and (hopefully) getting back to work. Aside from the prospect of new tunes, him spending his time honing his craft means there's less time for him to rile up Beverly Hills homeowners or get into strange beefs with Marilyn Manson.
But, don't think that you won't see him out in public. He's slated to star in Friday's NBA All-Star Game alongside Nick Cannon and Nate Robinson. Who knows, maybe if he wins, he'll replace the photo of himself with his trophy for inspiration!
