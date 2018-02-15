The Incredibles 2 Is Really About Incredible Ladies

A second trailer for The Incredibles 2 arrived today, and with it good news: Elastigirl (voiced by Holly Hunter) is back, and she's maybe the leading character in the new movie. The Incredibles, one of Pixar's greatest, followed Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) as he tried to prove himself on a remote island. Elastigirl eventually followed and saved her husband, but the narrative was familiar: Man goes out, wife stays home, wife discovers man has been trapped by evil superhero-hating madman. In The Incredibles 2, it's Elastigirl leaving Mr. Incredible behind.
"Help me bring supers back into the sunlight," Winston Deaver, a tycoon voiced by Bob Odenkirk, tells the flabbergasted Parrs. "We need Elastigirl." Based on the trailer, Elastigirl is selected to reemerge from superhero retirement; Mr. Incredible is not. She rides away on a motorcycle while Mr. Incredible has to stay behind and watch the kids.
"I'll watch the kids. No problem," he tells her as she motors off. The rest of the trailer documents some fairly routine parenting problems: struggling with math problems, being overly tired. And some not-so-routine, like grappling with your toddler's new superpowers. This all falls in line with early reports from D23 this summer that Elastigirl would be the focus of the movie.
"Done properly, parenting is a heroic act," Edna Mode (voiced by Brad Bird) tells Mr. Incredible. Well put, Edna.
Speaking with IGN at D23, producer John Lasseter also revealed that the second movie will pick up right where the first left off — which might explain why Jack Jack still looks like a tiny baby. (The first movie came out 14 years ago.) The first movie ended with the reveal of a new enemy: The Underminer, a villain voiced by John Ratzenberger.
"It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on," Lasseter explained. "It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where [we] start this movie." It's the same universe, and the same family, but the protagonist is slightly different this time.
Watch the full trailer, below. The Incredibles 2 arrives in cinemas 15th June 2018.
