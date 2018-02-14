"Artist Says Kendrick Lamar Video for ‘Black Panther’ Song Stole Her Work" by ROBIN POGREBIN via NYT Lina Iris Viktor alleges that the music video for “All the Stars” from the soundtrack to the Marvel film used her “Constellations” series of paintings without permission.http… pic.twitter.com/9JS3g2MDnP— Daily News (@NewsDaily112) February 13, 2018
So upon second watch of All the stars the Kendrick Lamar and SZA video I noticed a lot of things in particular work reminding me of Lina Iris Viktor ??— G (@itsgeorgio) February 9, 2018
FRIENDS, admire the beautiful theme and video from Black Phanter movie. I'm just in love of the aesthetic, with some elements from Lina Iris Viktor works. Watch thishttps://t.co/WYI2ca9jXa— Rowein @ Aimatos (@Rowein_) February 7, 2018
Kendrick and SZA slewed the ting. Also is that the art of Lina Iris Viktor I see ?— Mr Adelusi (@bobonova) February 7, 2018
I am not so sure I want to see Black Panther now.— Adeola Aderemi (@AddyGotHerOwn) February 12, 2018
Exploiting women who look like me even after they decline to work with @MarvelStudios is an imperialist ish I can’t get behind. I might or not see it but Lina Iris Viktor deserves a check and public apology
Cc @kendricklamar
Nah this is more than a coincidence and they literally asked her on two separate occasions which she denied both Marvel & Disney, this is wrong and Lina Iris Viktor deserves an immediate apology for starters. pic.twitter.com/8aPJ7xp6XL— Ocean’s 8 (@MunaManeee) February 12, 2018
Lina Iris Viktor's art theft in the "All The Stars" music video makes me so disappointed. Like, I honestly wanna return the Black Panther CD I bought and it kinda ruined the shit for me. #BlackPantherAlbum— wtf i love mao nao (@MaoKittyMaoMao) February 13, 2018
Black Panther— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) February 11, 2018
Respect to all the artist/producers that allowed me to execute a sound for the soundtrack.
The concept of producing and composing a project other than my own has always been ideal
I appreciate the experience love ones
Continue to be great