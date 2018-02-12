In a way that maybe Leba and only a handful of other designers can, the clothes were made to survive on their own. What we mean by that is, in a type of nervy hitchhiker's state of mind, they were self-sufficient, like puffer coats that could double as sleeping bags and sweaters that were as big as blankets. And with the help of contrasting imagery of Utah protests and wildlife printed on jumpsuits and dresses, they spoke for themselves. Spurts of camouflage added to what we're considering the militant trend rampant throughout men's fashion week, instead of what could be interpreted to be hunting gear.