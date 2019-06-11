Scented hair mists are lightweight multitaskers that do more than just smell nice. The high alcohol content in your perfume can dry out your hair strands, while the oiliness of them can make your freshly washed locks greasy. So we've rounded up our hero hair mists, featuring products that protect colour, minimise static, detangle and hydrate damaged tresses. They're also a cheaper alternative to your favourite fragrances, which often come with a hefty price tag.
So where do they fit into your haircare routine? Percy & Reed cofounder Adam Reed explains: "Hair perfume should be the last thing that you apply to your hair. After styling simply shake the can, spray into the air before walking through for the perfect shine and finish. Wait a few seconds before touching your hair."
Read on for our edit of the best hair mists that will envelop your tresses with musk, citrus and floral scents.