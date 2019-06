Scented hair mists are lightweight multitaskers that do more than just smell nice. The high alcohol content in your perfume can dry out your hair strands, while the oiliness of them can make your freshly washed locks greasy . So we've rounded up our hero hair mists, featuring products that protect colour , minimise static detangle and hydrate damaged tresses . They're also a cheaper alternative to your favourite fragrances, which often come with a hefty price tag.