3 Beauty Products You'll Always See On Riverdale

After two seasons, Riverdale fans are well-versed on the fictional universe of Archie Andrews and his angsty friends. But just because the breakout hit is based on a made-up, comic book world doesn't mean what happens on set isn't real — especially when it comes to the characters' looks.
Sure, the actors might spend most of their time talking to FBI agents, getting involved with the mob, and solving murder mysteries on TV, but their beauty routines are oddly relatable. In fact, you can probably copy every last one (except maybe Archie's). That's because Betty Cooper (played by Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) rarely change their on-screen style. Each character's look has become their signature — and now, you can steal it for yourself.
Click ahead to find out the beauty products the three women wear in every episode of Riverdale.