Lady Gaga Cancels Tour Dates Due To Fibromyalgia Pain

Lady Gaga has announced that she is cancelling the current leg of her worldwide tour. She used her social media to share the news, writing that she is cutting her Joanne World Tour short by 10 shows. The final show was slated to take place on 23rd February in Berlin, Germany.
The singer performed two shows in Birmingham earlier this week, but her remaining UK dates in Manchester and London are among the cancelled shows.
"I’m so devastated I don’t know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music," she wrote on her Twitter and Instagram. "My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. I love this show more than anything and I love you, but this is beyond my control. London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin. And Rio. I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever. XX Gaga"
It is the second time Gaga has needed to cancel the European dates. In September 2017, Gaga postponed that part of her due to illness. She suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic illness that causes widespread joint and musculoskeletal pain, migraines, bowel distress, and fatigue. It is more common in women. Gaga was seen undergoing treatment for her illness on her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. She recently performed at the 2018 Grammy awards.
A statement released by her management informed ticket holders that refunds will be available at the customer's point of purchase, beginning on 6th February. "She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come," they wrote.
