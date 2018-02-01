Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Fragrance She'll Never Wear Again

By far the strongest emotional reaction she's had to any particular scent was with Thierry Mugler's fan-favourite fragrance, Angel: "My dad used to buy it for me all the time — I was so obsessed with it," Kim says. "My dad's thing was that he always bought me fragrance, everywhere he went. When he'd travel, he'd come back with fragrance and I collected them in high school. So it really does evoke a memory. With Angel, he started to buy it for all of his girlfriends, too, and they would be really annoying, so I wouldn’t like it anymore. There were maybe two or three [girlfriends]. I got so sick of it because it turned into all their fragrances instead of my fragrance. I was like, Okay I’m done. I can't wear that anymore."