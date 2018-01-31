Harvey Weinstein Is Using An Email From Ben Affleck To Discredit Rose McGowan Rape Claims

"What I was accused of by a woman was touching her breast while I gave her a hug. I don't remember it, but I absolutely apologise for it. I certainly don't think she's lying or making it up," Affleck told Colbert. "This is just the kind of thing that we have to, as men, I think, in this, as we become more aware of this, be really, really mindful of our behaviour, and hold ourselves accountable."