Lorde's Time's Up Statement Comes As No Surprise

"REJOICE! OUR TIMES ARE INTOLERABLE.

TAKE COURAGE, FOR THE WORST IS A

HARBINGER OF THE BEST. ONLY

DIRE CIRCUMSTANCE CAN PRECIPITATE

THE OVERTHROW OF OPPRESSORS. THE

OLD AND CORRUPT MUST BE LAID TO

WASTE BEFORE THE JUST CAN TRIUMPH.

OPPOSITION IDENTIFIES AND

ISOLATES THE ENEMY. CONFLICT

OF INTEREST MUST BE SEEN FOR

WHAT IT IS. DO NOT SUPPORT

PALLIATIVE GESTURES; THEY CONFUSE

THE PEOPLE AND DELAY THE INEVITABLE

CONFRONTATION. DELAY IS NOT

TOLERATED FOR IT JEOPARDIZES THE

WELL-BEING OF THE MAJORITY.

CONTRADICTION WILL BE HEIGHTENED.

THE RECKONING WILL BE HASTENED BY

THE STAGING OF SEED DISTURBANCES.

THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM"