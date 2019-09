The £8 Serum Kim Kardashian West Swears By For Great Skin

Not only was this elixir so effective that it was nominated in the skin-care category of Refinery29's Beauty Innovator Awards , but it'll also cost you a measly £8. Unlike other retinoids, this one hydrates like a moisturising serum and reduces fine lines while staying within your beer budget. Even better: You don't need a prescription to buy it. It's so good, it may just convince you to not copy the rest of her £1,500+ worth shopping list — because that's what was stopping you, right?