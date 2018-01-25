The £8 Serum Kim Kardashian West Swears By For Great Skin

It's not news that Kim Kardashian West is the queen of luxe beauty. She is at the top of our list of celebrities willing to shell out loads of money on products and services, right next to Victoria Beckham and Jessica Simpson — the latter of which reportedly spends one million dollars a year on her routine. Case in point: Kardashian West been a long-time fan of the Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Cream, which goes for a cool £295 per jar.
But today, the entrepreneur revealed that she is more than capable of finding bargain products that really work, which she explained in full on her website.
Finding a breakdown of the exact products she uses isn't hard. With one swift Google search, you can pinpoint every foundation and serum she's ever tried. It's even easier to find out how much her beauty routine costs — which, for the record, comes down to around £700 for makeup, and £1,400 for skin care. But even if you can't find drugstore alternatives to her most expensive favourites, you can use the topical retinoid she swears by. Enter: The Ordinary Retinoid 2% Emulsion.
Not only was this elixir so effective that it was nominated in the skin-care category of Refinery29's Beauty Innovator Awards, but it'll also cost you a measly £8. Unlike other retinoids, this one hydrates like a moisturising serum and reduces fine lines while staying within your beer budget. Even better: You don't need a prescription to buy it. It's so good, it may just convince you to not copy the rest of her £1,500+ worth shopping list — because that's what was stopping you, right?
