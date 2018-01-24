Here's Everything Leaving UK Netflix In February

It may be the best time of year for cosying up in front of Netflix and we're spoilt for choice with what's on offer at the moment (and no, we're not just talking about the Friends back catalogue). But you can't have everything, and the streaming service is about to do its monthly cull and take down a selection of shows and movies to make way for even more.
Some great titles will be coming down at the end of January and throughout February, so you don't have long to get your money's worth out of the ones facing the axe. (You might want to spend this weekend watching Ricki and the Flash, Riding in Cars with Boys and The Good Wife before they disappear.)
Titles leaving Netflix on 28th January:
Ace High (1968)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Get Real (1998)
Inshallah, Kashmir (2012)
The Keep (1983)
The Molly Maguires (1970)
The Night of the Grizzly (1966)
Ricki and the Flash (2015)
Walking Tall (1973)
The Warriors (1979)
31st January:
8MM (1999)
All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown (2017)
Apt Pupil (1998)
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown (2016)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012)
Catch and Release (2006)
Courageous (2011)
The Crime of Padre Amaro (El crimen del Padre Amaro) (2002)
The Devil's Own (1997)
Drunken Master (1978)
Enough (2002)
First Sunday (2008)
Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown (2017)
Look Who's Talking Now (1993)
Look Who's Talking Too (1990)
Obsessed (2009)
Pororo the Little Penguin: New Year's Eve Countdown (2017)
Prom Night (2008)
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown (2017)
Quarantine (2008)
Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)
Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown (2017)
Stella and Sam (2011)
The Stepfather (2009)
Stomp the Yard (2007)
The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure (1998)
Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown (2017)
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown (2017)
Vampires (1998)
Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown (2017)
1st February:
Freaks and Geeks (1999)
The Good Wife (2016)
Little Lunch (2015)
10th February:
Bajo el Mismo Cielo (2015)
11th February:
Reign (2017)
14th February:
Open Heart (2015)
16th February:
Inspector Gadget (1983)
22nd February:
Merlin (2012)
