Millie Bobby Brown Is Wearing Coachella's Biggest Hair Trend At The SAG Awards

We believe that children are our future... even if they snack on the occasional Tide Pod. But instead of munching on laundry detergent, Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things served us with a red carpet look that's already got us excited for festival season 2018.
At the 2018 Screen Actors' Guild Awards, Brown swapped her go-to braids for a set of space buns adorned with the hair accessory of the moment: black ribbons. Along with her pink glittery eyeshadow, a matte fuchsia lip, a two-tone vertical Essie manicure — and along with cool girl Converse sneakers! — the young actress could've easily headed to Coachella Valley right after the ceremony and would've fit right in with the revellers.
Advertisement
Once the show wraps, Brown's own afterparty will probably be a little different, however. During the E! pre-show broadcast, she clued us in to her wild night ahead: "I'll probably go back to my hotel room and eat pizza and watch a movie with my family," she said.
That's not to say that the Drake fan won't get a few grooves in. "I love to dance," she said. "Losing or winning, you always dance." A girl after our own hearts, indeed.
Advertisement