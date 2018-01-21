A year after the first Women's March, hundreds of thousands are back with the same fervent commitment to equality for women in all spaces, be it at work, in life, or in politics.
Women and allies everywhere are marching because they firmly believe that women's rights are human rights. Signs held high with pride, the movement has evolved since the inaugural march last year. Not only has awareness been created, but it has translated into action. Women are running for offices big and small in unprecedented numbers. According to Time, more than 26,000 women have reached out to Emily's List about launching a campaign since President Trump was elected.
In 2017, millions of women took to the streets to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. This weekend, hundreds of marches are planned in cities worldwide as the movement grows in size and ambition. Plus, the protest signs just get better and better with each march.
The march in Los Angeles takes on a deeper meaning after the onslaught of sexual harassment and assault allegations made against men in Hollywood who have used their positions of power to abuse others. Movements like Me Too and Time's Up have brought about an increased awareness with celebrities putting their influence toward bringing about lasting change.
This year, the Women's March has been brought to a new location: Las Vegas, NV. It is an important state for many reasons. Nevada was among the few swing states to go Hillary Clinton's direction in 2016, and now is poised to play an important role as a battleground state in 2018, reports CNN. Additionally, the western state has a large immigrant population from El Salvador which is currently under threat, on top of being the location of the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.
Click through to see some of our favorite protest signs from marches going on around the country.