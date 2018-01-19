On Friday, InTouch dropped a bombshell interview with Stormy Daniels, a former adult film actress who alleged she had sex with President Trump in 2006 — just a year after he married Melania Trump and she gave birth to their only child, Barron.
In the 2011 unedited interview, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, confirmed she had an affair with the then-reality TV star that started at charity golf tournament. According to InTouch, her account was corroborated by her ex-husband and a close friend. The magazine also said the three took polygraph tests and passed them.
The story about the fling came to prominence in recent days, after The Wall Stret Journal reported that she was paid $130,000 in October 2016 by Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen to keep quiet about the sexual encounter. News of the affair made rounds in the media world at the height of the presidential election, but outlets like Fox News opted not to publish it.
Even though Daniels was extremely candid with InTouch in 2011 (for example, she said she can describe the president's "junk" perfectly), ever since obtaining the payment in 2016, she has denied the relationship. (The White House also denies the claims.)
She seems to be sort-of capitalizing on the media attention, however. On Saturday she will appear at a North Carolina strip club, as part of the her "Making America Horny Again Tour."
Trump is no stranger to news about his love life — he's a well-known philanderer and has bragged about using his fame to meet women (or sexually assault them, though he denies those claims too.)
Ahead, a look at some of the most interesting tidbits of Daniels' interview. We read it so you don't have to.