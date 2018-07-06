It might be time to replace the tasselled pieces occupying pride of place on your jewellery stand because there's a new statement earring in town. Whether you call it resin, acrylic or tortoiseshell, this style, a favourite of mums in the '80s, is popping up all over our Instagram feeds.
Being lightweight – they're essentially made from plastic – the retro resin earring is an inexpensive addition that will up the ante of your spring wardrobe. Designers, indie brands and the high street are offering an array of pairs that we're quickly adding to basket (although you could always ask your mum if she still has hers from back in the day).
Click through for our edit of the best pieces out there.