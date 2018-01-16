Confirmed: Zayn Malik's Buzziest Tattoo Is A Tribute To Gigi Hadid

Update: Celebrity tattoos are cryptic by nature — especially those that involve much-discussed couple — and Zayn Malik's chest tattoo has proved to be one of the most enigmatic tattoos this year. Are those really Gigi Hadid's eyes? Or are they merely a new, sentiment-free addition to Malik's massive collection? Now, thanks to Hadid herself, we finally know the truth.
While shutting down an Instagram troll account (one seemingly dedicated to proving that Zigi's on-again relationship was a PR stunt), Hadid revealed that that tattoo on Malik's chest is certainly of her eyes. And that's exactly why she doesn't need an Instagram follow from her reinstated boyfriend to feel secure in their relationship, nor does she need the public to believe their love is real. She coolly shot back at the post targeting her relationship, writing in the comments, "You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else,” and, “I don't need his follow — my eyes are tattooed to his chest."
Advertisement
For the record, Malik does not follow Hadid on Instagram. He does, however, follow approximately 16 Zayn Malik fan accounts.
This story was originally posted on 16th January 2018.
Zayn Malik has a lot of tattoos — possibly even more than former bandmate Harry Styles. But as of this weekend, the internet is transfixed on his most recent addition: A special-someone's eyes inked on his chest. These have to be girlfriend Gigi Hadid's, fans concluded! Right?
The answer: We can't say for sure. All we know is that Hadid posted an Instagram Boomerang of Malik dancing on his birthday (12th January). And while the post was cute and had fans in a tizzy over how two of the most beautiful people on the planet are still so much in love, others couldn't help but point out how similar Hadid's baby blues look to Malik's tattoo.
Even from a distance, the resemblance to the 22-year-old's eyes is uncanny. But because there are dozens of other, decidedly more important things to worry about right now, we decided to save you the trouble and break down the tattoo's possible meanings so you can go about your day.
1). This is, in fact, a tattoo of Hadid — or someone directly related to her, with a very similar eye shape.
2). The ink is dedicated to his sister Doniya Malik. If this is the case, then we'd also make the claim that those eyes could potentially be for Selena Gomez (Doniya is the singer's doppelgänger, after all).
Advertisement
3). It marks the first tattoo for Malik with religious undertones, as the disembodied eyes could be inspired by Doctor T. J. Eckleburg.
4). This one is just for fun, and holds no significant meaning at all.
The truth is, Malik is no stranger to tattooing tributes to his loved ones. Case in point? His newest ear tattoo is dedicated to his father Yaser. And, while Malik and Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards were engaged, he had a cartoonish replication of the star drawn up on his arm (which has since been covered with a different tattoo). Should history repeat itself, we'd go with option #1 — after all, the eyes are the windows to the soul...
Read these stories next:
The Best Drugstore Mascaras For Every Need
Why I Tattooed My Eyebrows & What It Was Really Like
The Best Drugstore Mascaras For Every Need
Why I Tattooed My Eyebrows & What It Was Really Like
Advertisement