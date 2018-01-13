The First Black Woman To Receive An Oscar Is Getting A Long Overdue Biopic

Beyond winning the award, McDaniel was determined to make a name for herself as an actor, often being cast in roles as maids and servicewomen. While she’s revered now for her accomplishments, she was frequently criticised by the Black community and called out by the NAACP for portraying subservient characters. While she was later recognised and celebrated for her accomplishments, even in her death she faced odds. Her final wish was to be buried in Hollywood Cemetery, but she was denied that request due to her race.