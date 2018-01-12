Halsey's Newest Tattoo Is A Nod To 90s Music

By now, it's a fact universally acknowledged that singer/songwriter Halsey collects tattoos. In fact, at only 23 years old, she has well over 20 designs — everything from a triple X on her hand to a minimalist drawing of two faces kissing on her leg. You might even wonder if she's running out of retail space for new ink on her body. But somehow, for Halsey's newest tattoo, she found one place that wasn't previously occupied: her neck.