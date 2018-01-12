Halsey's Newest Tattoo Is A Nod To 90s Music

By now, it's a fact universally acknowledged that singer/songwriter Halsey collects tattoos. In fact, at only 23 years old, she has well over 20 designs — everything from a triple X on her hand to a minimalist drawing of two faces kissing on her leg. You might even wonder if she's running out of retail space for new ink on her body. But somehow, for Halsey's newest tattoo, she found one place that wasn't previously occupied: her neck.
For the job, the musician called upon celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, who's worked with everyone from Kylie Jenner to Justin Bieber. And he's certainly no stranger to working with Halsey. For this newest design, JonBoy conjured up fluid line work reading, "I'm a loser, baby." JonBoy then revealed the final work in an Instagram photo bearing the caption, “soooooooooyy un perdedor.” (Translation: I’m a loser.)
Advertisement
Those who grew up in the wonderful era of 90s music might be familiar with this caption, as well as Halsey's tattoo — as it's a nod to the famous 1994 song by Beck.
But the irony in this tattoo is that, despite the lyrics being so brash, the design isn't too in-your-face. The soft line font is simple yet beautiful. And as it turns out, we're not the only ones who think so. Many have taken to JonBoy’s Instagram to praise the ink: “Can she get any fucking cooler?” one user commented.
The answer: yes. Not only did Halsey hit up JonBoy for this fresh neck tat, but while she was there, she also drew up two arm tattoos for G-Eazy — an angel on one bicep; the devil on the other. Singer, songwriter, and tattoo artist? There really isn't anything Halsey can't do.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement