Eliza Dushku Names Her Abuser, Demands Hollywood Protect Child Actors

Duskhu also suggests that she may have suffered an accident on the set of the film as retaliation for telling a trust adult female friend. "...When my tough adult female friend came out to the set to visit and face him, later that very same day, by no small coincidence, I was injured from a stunt-gone-wrong on the Harrier jet. With broken ribs, I spent the evening in the hospital." Kramer, as the stunt coordinator for the film, was responsible for ensuring her physical safety on the set of the action film. "My life was literally in his hands: he hung me in the open air, from a tower crane, atop an office tower, 25+ stories high. Whereas he was supposed to be my protector, he was my abuser."