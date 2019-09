Eliza Dushku Names Her Abuser, Demands Hollywood Protect Child Actors

She writes that she told her parents contemporaneously, but that trust and taboos surrounding child sexual abuse prevented her family from taking action. Dushku is choosing to tell her story now in part because Kramer still has a job in Hollywood: he most recently worked on Blade Runner 2049 and Furious 7. "...A few weeks ago, I found an internet photo of Joel Kramer hugging a young girl. That image has haunted me near nonstop since," wrote Dushku, as she adds that she hopes her voice will give comfort and strength to others. "Through the years, brave fans have regularly shared with me how some of my characters have given them the conviction to stand up to their abusers. Now it is you who give me strength and conviction. I hope that speaking out will help other victims and protect against future abuse."