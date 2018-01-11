Mira Sorvino Wrote An Official Apology To Dylan Farrow

As Time's Up lends awareness to sexual misconduct in Hollywood, men are increasingly being held accountable for previous allegations. And the women who have worked with these men are also examining their decisions to do so. It has become clear that, for decades, allegations of sexual assault weren't given much weight, so it's worth investigating the cases that were dismissed in the past. Since the #metoo movement happened, and Farrow published her piece in the LA Times, three celebrities have made public apologies for working with Allen.