What It's Really Like Working In Lush's Secret "Glitter Room"

The room itself looks like a big walk-in closet. It's not huge — just about 15 feet x 35 feet — but fits 12 people comfortably. On one side of the room, there are tables against the wall. On the other, you'll see shelves upon shelves of glitter. We have about 16 different colours and kinds that we use in more than 10 products — any kind of glitter you want , we've got. Everyone is pretty focused in there: We pack and roll glitter onto around 5,000 Lush products a day. We mix the products into a bowl of glitter like we're tossing a salad until it's completely coated with sparkle. We're in there all day, so of course sometimes our hands cramp up. If someone needs a break, they'll step out, take a little walk, grab some coffee, and do some micro-stretches.