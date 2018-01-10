What It's Really Like Working In Lush's Secret "Glitter Room"

The most rewarding part of my day is at the end of a shift, when we tally up the number of products packed to see if we hit our target. We almost always do — and seeing the joy on everybody's faces is so fun. People usually leave at 3:30 PM, but I stay until 4. The glitter comes home with me, too. Everyone who works in that room leaves looking like a disco ball. At home, everything from my pillowcases to my fancy shoes are covered in it — I love it. The only thing that works to get the glitter off is soaking it in water. Tape doesn't work — people always think it does, but it does not.