Cheap Alternatives To Pricy Makeup Buys — That Actually Work

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Follow along on her wild beauty adventures here.
Finding comparable, low-cost alternatives to pricy makeup, skin, and hair buys has become something of a sport online. I certainly revel in the discovery of a good "dupe" — that is, a beauty product that so closely resembles another item that it could be considered a duplicate — but it's no easy feat.
A quick Google search for alternatives to the £22 blue eyeshadow you've been eyeing will serve up a handful of drugstore options vying for your attention instead. And while side-by-side swatches on hands and forearms can tell you a lot, there's nothing like seeing the product on the face to tell if it's worth your money.
So I put ten high-end products and their drugstore dupes to the test. But I didn't just swipe them on and call it a day; I wore them for twelve hours to really determine how they wear. An added bonus, every single item — from my brushes to my lipstick to my eyeshadow — is 100% cruelty-free.
Curious to see which side held up? Press play to find out and subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this.
High-End Makeup:
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation, £30, available at Charlotte Tilbury; Wander Beauty Concealer in Light £23, available at Net-A-Porter, Cover FX Matte Setting Powder in Light, £28, available at Cult Beauty; Marc Jacobs Bronzer O!Mega Bronze £35, available at John Lewis; Hourglass Radiant Blush in Dim Infusion £32, available at Space NK; RMS Beauty Champagne Rose Luminizer £28.94, available at RMS Beauty; Natasha Denona Sunset Palette $129, available at Sephora (Editor's note: Sorry, this isn't available in the UK yet!); Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Trooper £16, available at Debenhams; Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara £19, available at Marks & Spencer; Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Dusty Rose £20, available at Feel Unique.
High Street Makeup:
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Soft Foundation in Soft Beige, £5.32, available at Amazon; Wet n Wild Concealer Photo Focus Concealer in Light Ivory and Medium Beige, £3.54, available at Amazon; Flower Beauty Miracle Matte Translucent Finishing Powder, $13, available at Walmart (Editor's note: Sorry, this isn't available in the UK yet! Our pick would be MaxFatcor Creme Puff Powder Compact, £6.99, available at Boots.); Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer in Bronzer, £10.42, available at iHerb; Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso £9.99, available at Milani; Highlighter: E.L.F. Highlighting Pearl Paint in Moonbeam £5, availalble at E.L.F.; ColourPop Yes, Please! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette £26.90, available at House Of Beauty; Jordana FabuLiner Liquid Liner £2.60, available at Amazon; Pacifica Aquarian Gaze Water Resistant Mascara £10.42, available at iHerb; Milani Amore Matte Lip Cream in Precious £8.43, available at Amazon.
