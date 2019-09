Where To Buy Connie Britton’s “Poverty Is Sexist” Sweater

On Sunday evening, the Nashville actress walked the red carpet wearing a black long-sleeve Lingua Franca top embroidered with the words “Poverty is sexist.” She styled it with a black Max Mara skirt. Britton shared her look on Instagram, captioning the photo : “My sweater says "Poverty is sexist" and we dressed in black to acknowledge that it is time for all of us, men and women, to empower ourselves with equality.” She explained the inspiration for the look, saying during the red carpet: “My hope is that this movement will now reach the grass roots, the small towns, the villages near and far, where women have been silenced, without resources, in the face of gender disparity. We are all stronger when we work together with respect and understanding. Strong women equal strong families, economies, and communities. Everywhere. So let's get this show on the road.”