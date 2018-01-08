Where To Buy Connie Britton’s “Poverty Is Sexist” Sweater

We called it: When you’re restricted to wearing just one colour, creativity forces your hand. But on Sunday evening, Hollywood rose to the occasion, making black their own — and in Connie Britton’s case, taking things one step further and wearing a literal statement sweater.
On Sunday evening, the Nashville actress walked the red carpet wearing a black long-sleeve Lingua Franca top embroidered with the words “Poverty is sexist.” She styled it with a black Max Mara skirt. Britton shared her look on Instagram, captioning the photo: “My sweater says "Poverty is sexist" and we dressed in black to acknowledge that it is time for all of us, men and women, to empower ourselves with equality.” She explained the inspiration for the look, saying during the red carpet: “My hope is that this movement will now reach the grass roots, the small towns, the villages near and far, where women have been silenced, without resources, in the face of gender disparity. We are all stronger when we work together with respect and understanding. Strong women equal strong families, economies, and communities. Everywhere. So let's get this show on the road.”
Lingua Franca created the custom sweater for Britton and shared her awards show look on their Instagram account, writing: “@conniebritton stuns in custom... us!!!!!! Omg so amazing to see our sweater on the red carpet!” While Britton’s sweater is creating awareness for one campaign, an organisation working to fight poverty and prevent diseases, particularly in Africa, Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, the designer behind the New York-based label, also created a black sweater with “Time’s Up” written across the chest in white. It retails for $380, and $100 of each of those sweaters sold will benefit the Time’s Up legal fund. You can buy yours here.
