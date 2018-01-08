How Designers Are Adding More To The Red Carpet Than Dresses

On the Golden Globes red carpet, the conversation has revolved around Time’s Up, the sexual harassment prevention initiative introduced last week by some of the industry's biggest heavy hitters, including Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, and America Ferrera. The movement also includes a pin designed by stylist Arianne Phillips and jewelry designer Michael Schmidt, who put out a call-to-action for the fashion industry. And on Sunday, designers responded, going beyond just dressing Hollywood’s leading actresses and actors.
“I can’t think of anything more appropriate than fashion brands who have built careers on the red carpet donating to the Time’s Up legal fund because as we’ve learned in the last year, there’s nothing more powerful than how we spend our money,” Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “I will take notice of these brands and want to do business with them.”
Three labels, in particular, are putting their money where their mouth is and donating to Time’s Up legal fund (in addition to providing dresses): Sachin & Babi (which dressed Chrissy Metz), Genny (which dressed Eva Longoria), and Prabal Gurung (which dressed Kerry Washington).
Designers Sachin Ahluwalia and Babi Ahluwalia of Sachin & Babi told Refinery29 of their decision to contribute: "As designers we are afforded an incredible platform to dress some of the most talented actors in the spotlight. This is an issue that encompasses all industries including ours and as men/women, husbands/fathers, mothers/daughters, and colleagues of innumerable talented women that we work with, it’s our obligation to show solidarity and commitment to this cause."
In a statement posted on his website, Gurung said: “The 2018 Golden Globe Awards has significant potential to alter the course of this historic movement. It is a moment where these admirable, strong and brave actresses have decided to use fashion as a means of protest.” He continued: “We — the fashion industry — should be proud to help amplify and visually communicate such a powerful agenda. When future generations look back on this watershed moment, I hope they will realise that fashion served a crucial role in conveying this powerful message — and that fashion is no longer just about beauty and glamour.”
“I personally don’t view this upcoming red carpet as a missed fashion opportunity," he adds. "In fact, it is quite the opposite — I am excited to see these strong women exercise their power of choice to wear all black together while talking about their beliefs, values and principles. As designers, we’re in the service industry — providing women with options that represent them as human beings. My team and I are beyond proud to be a part of this beautiful moment.”
“This is not a silent protest,” Gurung says. “This is a resounding crescendo of resistance, resilience and unity.”
