How Designers Are Adding More To The Red Carpet Than Dresses

In a statement posted on his website , Gurung said: “The 2018 Golden Globe Awards has significant potential to alter the course of this historic movement. It is a moment where these admirable, strong and brave actresses have decided to use fashion as a means of protest.” He continued: “We — the fashion industry — should be proud to help amplify and visually communicate such a powerful agenda. When future generations look back on this watershed moment, I hope they will realise that fashion served a crucial role in conveying this powerful message — and that fashion is no longer just about beauty and glamour.”