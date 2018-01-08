Women (Literally) Wore The Trousers At The Golden Globes

And while Brie led the charge opting for a stunning silk strapless, skirted jumpsuit by designer Vassilis Zoulias, she wasn't the only one who wore power pants tonight. Actress Rita Moreno went for a leather suit complete with a thin, satin tie, and Maggie Gyllenhal put her own sequinned twist on a cropped-trouser look. Of course, we were already eager to see how the women of Hollywood would take tonight's black dress code and made it all their own, and we were excited to see so many turn up in a pair of trousers as opposed to your typical red carpet number — because, clearly, tonight's red carpet is anything but typical.