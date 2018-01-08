Women (Literally) Wore The Trousers At The Golden Globes

We've long been fans of a good pair of trousers on the red carpet. But if Sunday's night's Golden Globes is promoting any one message — between its blacked-out dress code and omission of the question"Who are you wearing?" — it's that we're experiencing a shift, not only in the entertainment industry, but in how women are treated in their workplaces and their personal lives across the world. And beyond wearing black or sporting a "Time's Up" pin, a handful of women opted for trousers for the ceremony — and rightfully so.
"Tonight is about women wearing the pants, so I chose to literally wear the pants," Glow and Mad Men star Alison Brie said on the E! red carpet. Aside from wearing black for equality, safety, and inclusivity for women across industries, it certainly feels like an appropriate time to wear black trousers specifically.
And while Brie led the charge opting for a stunning silk strapless, skirted jumpsuit by designer Vassilis Zoulias, she wasn't the only one who wore power pants tonight. Actress Rita Moreno went for a leather suit complete with a thin, satin tie, and Maggie Gyllenhal put her own sequinned twist on a cropped-trouser look. Of course, we were already eager to see how the women of Hollywood would take tonight's black dress code and made it all their own, and we were excited to see so many turn up in a pair of trousers as opposed to your typical red carpet number — because, clearly, tonight's red carpet is anything but typical.