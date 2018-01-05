The Hairstyles Our Editors Can't Wait To Try In 2018

If you kicked off 2018 with lofty intentions, only to break all your resolutions on the first day, no worries. There's still a relatively easy (and completely pain-free) way to start the year off fresh: with a new cut, colour, or style.
Refinery29's editors are all booking their hair appointments now, and we've decided to share the exact inspiration images we're showing our stylists. Whether you're looking for a fresh cut, a new take on bangs, or just a cool style or accessory to try, you'll find plenty of ideas ahead.
Read on to see the 24 hairstyles we plan on wearing ASAP. Even if your hair resolutions aren't exactly the same as ours (like transitioning to our natural texture, finally chopping those bangs we've been talking about forever, or figuring out how to French braid), chances are there's another style that'll help you break out of that 2017 rut and start the year the way you intended.