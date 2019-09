All Of This Year’s Mercury Retrogrades Have One Thing In Common

Of the four elements of the Zodiac (fire, earth, air, and water), fire, as you might expect, has the most volatile and dynamic influence. Let's look a little closer at those three fire signs: Aries are known for their hardheadedness and combative attitude; Leos are warm, demanding, and passionate; and Sagittarians are an adventurous, boisterous bunch. These signs are not afraid to make their presences known — and their flair for the dramatic will only amplify the drama that tends to accompany Mercury retrogrades. Overall, these retrogrades will have the potential to affect the areas we are the most passionate about, according to astrologer Susan Miller — and thus they may spark more conflict than usual.