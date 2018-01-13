The Lesbian History Accounts On Instagram You Need To Follow

A spin-off from the main Herstory account, @herstorypersonals was inspired by personal ads from the '80s and '90s lesbian erotica magazine On Our Backs and is written by followers of Herstory “looking for love or lust”. According to Rakowski, a couple even met and got married through the account; calls for submissions are once a month, so get following if you’re looking for babes.
Butchcamp, another great lesbian Insta, celebrates butch women throughout pop culture with a camp, irreverent eye.
BUTCHCAMP TURNER PRIZE: post-colonial feminist artist Lubaina Himid has won the turner prize this year. Nominated for a trio of simultaneous shown in the spring, Himid was at the front of the Black Art Movement in Britain in the 80s, and has been reclaiming histories and identities for black women through her exuberant and theatrical pieces for decades. #lubainahimid #turnerprize #butchcamp #butchcampartists
A more general overview of LGBT history, this account highlights and celebrates a broad range of those involved in the struggle for queer rights throughout history – including those from normally underrepresented groups.
As the name suggests, @everylesbianandtheirfashion celebrates lesbian fashion – “from golf pants to Bieber cuts”.
As recommended by Herstory’s Kelly Rakowski, @xenawarriorprincess creates lesbian memes – and has even written her own zine on lesbian culture, The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend Is My Girlfriend.
Another recommendation by Kelly Rakowski, 17.21 Women explores the history of Asian/Pacific Islander women – including queer women.
Canyon Sam, queer #ChineseAmerican award-winning author/performance artist/Tibetan rights activist/radical lesbian feminist/one of the first Asian-American lesbian activists/in 1976, began organizing the #AsianAmerican lesbian community in the Bay Area/in 1981, was the youngest member (age 23) of Unbound Feet, a poetry and performance collective that “challenged the gender stereotypical roles of Asian women in society and addressed issues of sexual as well as racial oppression, forging a pathway for Asian American feminists today”/published dozens of works in #feminist and #lesbian anthologies in the 80s–90s/alongside the #DalaiLama, established the Tibetan Nuns Project in the mid-80s to support nuns in exile/wrote Sky Train: Tibetan Women On the Edge of History which won praise from Maxine Hong Kingston, Alice Walker, and Sharon Salzburg/recipient of the PEN American Center's Open Book Award, a National Endowment for the Arts scholarship, and a San Francisco Arts Commission Individual Artist's grant in literature 〰️ “I took the name as a teenager. I dropped out of university and was a little nomadic for a while. One day while I was living in Oregon I had a dream about a beautiful canyon. I was a weightless consciousness flying over this canyon and I could swoop up and see the vast scope of it and I could fly around into different side canyons and I could fly close and see tiny details of plant and animal life. I woke up and had this wave of sound washing over me, saying “Canyon, Canyon”, and these visions of this place. My friend, who knew I’d been looking for a new name for two years, said, “That can be your name.” • Film stills (1–9) from A Woman Named Canyon Sam; courtesy of Margin Films▫️Photo by Jonathan G. Silin #canyonsam #chineseamericanwriter #asianamericanactivist #asianamericanfeminist #radicallesbianfeminist #qpoc #unboundfeet #skytrain #tibet #tibetannunsproject