These '80s Makeup Trends Are Back — & This Is How To Wear Them

Whether or not you actually lived through the gnarly 10 years known as the '80s, you know it was a very interesting moment in history — especially for beauty. Pastel shadow! Bushy brows! Blush overload! The trends were big, bold, and destined to make a comeback... and that comeback is now.
Thirty-some years later, we're ready to welcome in this new year with a return to bright, badass makeup that takes us out of our comfort zone. Ahead, the seven trends we're trying out, plus the products you need to channel your inner Madonna.
