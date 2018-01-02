Going back to work after the holidays like... ? #2018IsHere #newyearsday #WinterClassic #trending #frenchbulldog #frenchie #backtowork #Starting2018 pic.twitter.com/rN78CVCMcM— Oscar The Frenchie (@OscarFrenchie) January 1, 2018
Thinking about going back to work after the holiday break #backtowork #uglycrying pic.twitter.com/mSkA1Tr7Di— Adele Degrassi (@heypulice) January 2, 2018
Dragging yourself #backtowork this morning feeling like a #WalkingDead #zombie ☠️ pic.twitter.com/jfC2IEApZ0— ❣️?ℓυι?❣️ (@Lilovebananas76) January 2, 2018
“Oh I’m not #BackToWork until January 8” pic.twitter.com/Au7ENQrF8t— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 2, 2018
Me this morning ? #backtowork pic.twitter.com/5BJ3zEu8tz— G R E G G L E S (@greglee91) January 2, 2018
Back to adulting after the holidays now... ?#backtowork #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/jjOWfGkU5D— Fi ??? (@Fibutton) January 2, 2018
When you have to be around people again, and be polite. #backtowork pic.twitter.com/VUirmIZJxn— Lady V (@Missiextweets) January 2, 2018
I really can't wait to hear all about my work colleagues Christmas Holidays tomorrow! #backtowork #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/JY5nNwG5In— The Grump Crusader ツ (@grumpcrusader) January 1, 2018
Here we go again #backtowork #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/wSt69hVTlC— Henry Buttons #FBPE (@Timmo3578gmail1) January 1, 2018
The Christmas Holidays are over. #backtowork pic.twitter.com/eCfQjip2Ix— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) January 2, 2018
January Happiness - Day 2: Look for the good in others and notice their strengths ? https://t.co/wH7ULLd7BJ #backtowork pic.twitter.com/SRY6h1B804— Action for Happiness (@actionhappiness) January 2, 2018