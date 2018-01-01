Jessica Alba Had A Baby Boy & His Name Is Perfect

With all due respect, actress Jessica Alba might have us all beat when it comes to a memorable New Year's Eve.
The Honest Company co-founder gave birth to her third child and first son on December 31, People reports. She and husband Cash Warren are also parents to 9-year-old Honor Marie and 6-year-old Haven Garner.
The new arrival's name is sure to fit in with those of his big sisters. Alba and Warren carried on the H theme by naming him Hayes, with Alba as a middle name.
Both parents shared the happy news (and some seriously precious pics) on social media.
"Best gift to ring in the New Year!!" the former Dark Angel star captioned a photo of her dark-haired newborn. "Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro."
Warren, who married Alba in 2008, posted an image of him holding his New Year's Eve baby.
"Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year!" the proud papa wrote. "You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier. Your mamma is the strongest woman I know... you’re so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017"
Hayes may be a less conventional baby name, but Alba's not the first celebrity to use it. Kevin Costner and his wife, designer Christine Baumgartner, welcomed a son named Hayes in 2009.
