Jessica Alba Had A Baby Boy & His Name Is Perfect

"Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year!" the proud papa wrote. "You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier. Your mamma is the strongest woman I know... you’re so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017"