From Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas-esque tinted specs to bejewelled frames inspired by Elton John's '80s glamour, sunglasses do more than just protect your eyes from the sun.
Kurt Cobain's 'squoval' pair ruled last summer, while this year you couldn't scroll through Instagram without seeing a pair from Adam Selman's Le Specs collaboration. With bespoke services offering shades to suit your personal style and the high street having upped its eyewear game, there's plenty to choose from this season.
Whether you go kitsch or classic, rounded or angular, we've found our favourite frames to see you from your winter break through to summer's warmest months.