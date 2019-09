For the 2015 lawsuit, Rava wrested the Unruh Civil Rights Act , a 1959 piece of California legislation outlawing gender discrimination, against Chic CEO for excluding three members of the National Coalition for Men from one of the company's events. According to Mother Jones , the same three men also sued Women on Course , a company devoted to women who play golf, in 2013. In both cases, the companies settled outside of court. Stephanie Burns, the founder of Chic CEO told Slate that she couldn't afford the legal fees associated with the lawsuit. She later downsized Chic CEO. (The website for the company is currently inactive.)