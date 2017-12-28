Gym's Calorie-Shaming Tweet Does Not Go Down Well

What a ridiculous marketing tactic. Nobody should feel guilty for eating, no ‘damage’ has been done. A pathetic ploy to entice ppl to start the ‘new year new me’ crap. https://t.co/BuCtHKLO2Q— Chloe Elliott (@ChloeInCurve) December 26, 2017
Just in case you hadn’t seen it... love how they deleted it without an explanation of apology ( I’ve covered it up so it doesn’t trigger anyone) ‘pigging out’ ITS CHRISTMAS STOP MAKING PEOPLE FEEL ASHAMED FOR EATING FOOD @PureGym pic.twitter.com/TW1SSqgqlz— Christmas Evie??? (@whatevieedid) December 27, 2017
I'm disappointed in this tweet @PureGym— Deck the Devalls (@SarahDevall) December 27, 2017
Christmas dinner is a once a year event and I wouldn't exactly describe it as pigging out or damage causing. Don't make people feel guilty for having a nice festive meal. Your choice of words is poor on this occasion. https://t.co/lDPy8CPAKn
Exercise should only ever make you feel good. The only damage here is to @PureGym’s reputation. https://t.co/JzO6rUTKg8— Rhiannon Lambert (@Rhitrition) December 26, 2017
Completely irresponsibile message from @PureGym - gyms should be encouraging a holistic approach to nutrition and exercise , enabling people to have a balanced relationship with both entities. Also who only eats 85g Turkey on Xmas day?! Poor marketing @pure gym.— Kit Gallagher (@kit_cat120486) December 27, 2017
Damage?! People enjoying a well cooked meal should not be seen as damage! How upsetting to see this as your marketing tactic ? How is this remotely healthy.— Dominique Elsey (@HootDominique) December 26, 2017