Dustin Hoffman's Accusers Thank John Oliver For Sparking Conversation About Sexual Harassment

"'It's not reflective of who I am' — it's that kind of response to this stuff that pisses me off," Oliver said. "Because it is reflective of who you were. If it happened, and you've given no evidence to show that it didn't happen, then there was a period in time, for a while, when you were a creeper around women. So it feels like a cop-out to say, 'Well, this isn't me.' Do you understand how that feels like a dismissal?"