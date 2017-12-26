Police in Virginia have charged a 17-year-old boy with the murder of his girlfriend's parents after he allegedly shot them in their home Friday, December 22, NBC Washington reports.
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker confronted the teen after he got inside their home, according to the Fair Oaks Police District. The boy, who has not been named because he's a minor, was dating the couple's daughter. He was also injured from a self-inflicted gunshot and is in the hospital with a life-threatening injury. Police say they'll serve him with petitions charging him with Fricker and Kuhn-Fricker's murders once his condition is stable.
Kuhn-Fricker’s mother, Janet Kuhn, told ABC 7 that she and her husband had tried to separate their daughter from the boy over concerns that he's a white supremacist.
“They kept a tight eye on her and they disapproved of all the time she was spending with him, hours on the phone,” Kuhn told ABC.
The couple alerted their daughter's school of social media posts in which the boy praised Hitler, supported Nazi book burnings, and called for a "white revolution," the Washington Post reports. They spoke to friends about their concerns and called him a "neo-nazi."
“I would feel a little bad reporting him if his online access was to basically be a normal teen, but he is a monster, and I have no pity for people like that,” Kuhn-Fricker wrote in an email obtained by the Post. “He made these choices. He is spreading hate.”
After confronting their daughter about the boy, the couple believed she wanted to break up with him but they discovered him in their daughter's room around 5 a.m. Friday morning, the Huffington Post reports. It was then that he allegedly shot Fricker and Kuhn-Fricker and then himself.
The other four members of the family who were home were not injured.
