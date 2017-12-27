Saw THE LAST JEDI again on Xmas Eve. Pretty convinced that the entire Kylo/Rey/Snoke showdown intercut with the fleeing rebels culminating in THAT sudden silence is the single best sequence in STAR WARS history. Like...FUCK.— Ross Birks (@rossbirks) December 26, 2017
@rianjohnson and by the way the "silent" scene was freaking dope! One of the most beautiful scenes in the @starwars saga. #TheLastJedi— FISHAVELLI the DON (@watchyanuggets) December 26, 2017
The silent scene is one of the most striking things to ever come out of Star Wars, direction wise.— Lion w/ the Googly Eyes (@MC_Gigglepants) December 26, 2017
No spoilers (please honour this in replies too) - say what you will about #TheLastJedi but it had one scene (and if you saw it, you know which one it was) that resulted in both the film and the entire audience being completely silent. One of my favourite Star Wars shots ever.— Chris Scullion (@scully1888) December 16, 2017
ok dont worry im not spoiling but one scene in the new star wars was just SO pretty to me... like it all just goes completely silent and its just so stunning and literally everyone in the theater was just quietly whispering "holy shit"— jenna♡hao, GA ? !!!! (@adorehao) December 15, 2017