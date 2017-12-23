You Can Now Buy A Cappuccino With Your Face On It

Introducing the 'Selfieccino' ..... we are proud to be the first restaurant in the United Kingdom and the whole of Europe to introduce the Selfie/Cappuccino combo. Simply take a seflie, send it to our staff at The Tea Terrace Restaurant and Tea Room at the House of Fraser in London on Oxford Street, and they will make you a delicious Selfieccino which you can show off to all your friends on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. We have introduced new technology which allows us to print your selfie or any image or any message on the froth of your cappuccino. Don't you think it looks amazing?! The Selfieccino only costs £5.75 and is only available at our London Oxford Street branch from December 4th onwards.

