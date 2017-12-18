In a world where shopping online from the comfort of your bed and next-day delivery are our best friends, it's no surprise that the beauty service industry has taken note. A growing number of salons are extending their opening hours to cater to our hectic schedules.
Having long been the norm in New York and Los Angeles, this open-all-hours culture is slowly making its way across the Atlantic. Treatwell, the online beauty salon booking service, sees 25% of all its weekday bookings take place after 7pm in London, with beauty clients in Manchester and Edinburgh also booking after-work appointments.
Fiona McIntosh, founder of Blow Ltd, explains the increasing demand: "With social media, selfie culture and digital dating now entrenched in British culture we need more flexibility, speed and professionalism in our beauty services. Convenience is crucial in the 24-hour culture we’re living in now." A report from 2007 found that the average British woman working full-time spends 40 hours in the office, 3.3 hours commuting and 23 hours doing domestic work per week, which leaves little time for TLC. Come party season, it gets even more difficult to squeeze in a blow-dry, manicure or lash lift.
Featuring a 24-hour salon (yes, really), late-night spas and a nail salon-cum-cocktail bar, read on to see our guide to the best after-hours beauty spots across the UK.