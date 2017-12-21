Would the movie's creators or studio actually listen to such a petition, which is getting close to its goal of 17,000 signatures as we write this story? Probably not. There's the expense of re-editing a movie to consider, not to mention the close friendship between Clooney and Damon. They're likely hoping that by the time the movie comes out next June, Damon will have kept his mouth shut for a while. If stars Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett stepped in to ask the scene to be cut, perhaps that would be a different story. Also, weren't there other Ocean's Eleven stars around to do a cameo instead? Is Brad Pitt busy?