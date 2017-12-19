16 Christmas-Themed Sex Toys For Everyone On The Naughty List

Christmas is the most wonderful time of year and all, but let's not forget what it's really about: getting new toys. As a kid, there's nothing more thrilling than finding a pile of toys just for you underneath the tree on Christmas morning. And honestly, if there were a pile of new sex toys waiting for you now, chances are you'd be just as stoked.
Believe it or not, there are lots of Christmas-themed sex toys out there for those of us on the Naughty List. From candy cane vibrators to jingle bell ben wa balls, we found the cutest holiday sex toys to buy this year as a gift or just to have yourself. Because Santa Claus shouldn't be the only one coming this year.