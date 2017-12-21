One of my favourite theoretical games used to be ‘who’s in your coven?’ & I’d now like to change that to ‘who’s your Ocean’s 8?’ Mine would be:— Maria Lewis (@moviemazz) December 20, 2017
*Taraji P. Henson
*Nicole Kidman
*Lucy Liu
*Gemma Arterton
*Ruth Negga
*Noomi Rapace
*Rachel House
*Kristen Stewart
Gina Rodriguez— Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) December 20, 2017
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lupita Nyong'o
Jennifer Lopez
Tessa Thompson
Viola Davis
Charlize Theron
Tiffany Haddish
* Michelle Yeoh— Mei (@xxmei_meixx) December 20, 2017
* Zhang Ziyi
* Ming Na Wen
* Lucy Liu
* Aishwarya Rai
* Grace Park
* Zoe Saldana
* Carrie Fisher (if she were still alive)
Sorry but my list is the best.— Annie (@anniespjs) December 20, 2017
1. Salma Hayek
2. Kate Mckinnon
3. Winona Ryder
4. Ashley Judd
5. Viola Davis
6. Zoe Saldana
7. Ming Na
8. Kate Mulgrew
OKIES. Initial thoughts:— Rachel but Christmassy? idk (@creamymiddles) December 20, 2017
- Deborah Mailman
- Yvette Nicole Brown
- Tatiana Maslany
- Tilda Swinton
- Jessica Chastain
- Samira Wiley
- Kimiko Glenn
- Emma Thompson
Michelle Pfeiffer— Movies Now and Then (@MoviesNowThen) December 21, 2017
Kelly Macdonald
Léa Seydoux
Jennifer Connelly
Rinko Kikuchi
Holly Hunter
Taraji P. Henson
Janelle Monáe
Betty White
Danny: Sandra Bullock— Guy Davis (@RobertGuyDavis) December 20, 2017
Rusty: Rosario Dawson
Linus: Tatiana Maslany
Frank: Taraji P. Henson
The Malloys: Emma Stone & Jane Levy
Basher: Cecily Strong
Yen: Rila Fukushima
Livingston: Vanessa Bayer
Saul: Pam Grier
Reuben: Diane Keaton
Benedict: Michelle Pfeiffer
Tess: Matthew McC
My Oceans' 8:— Elise Gane (@EliseGane) December 21, 2017
*Hayley Atwell
*Emma Thompson
*Daisy Ridley
*Jennifer Lawrence
*Anna Kendrick
*Marta Dusseldorp
*Jessica Henwick
*Deborah Ann Woll
? Merry Christmas! ?
My 8 would include: Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Marion Cotillard, Catherine Zeta Jones, Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé, Cate Blanchett and Reese Witherspoon— Joshua (@joshuanassiri) December 21, 2017
mine would be:— Joshua Gynther (@joshuagynther) December 21, 2017
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
*Maggie Smith— Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) December 21, 2017
*Tiffany Haddish
*Cher
*Christine Baranski
*Alison Hammond
*Emily Thornberry
*Sky Ferreira
*Jessica Lange