Fans Are Casting Their Dream All-Female Ocean's 8 Line-Up On Twitter

Natalie Gil
CREDIT: BARRY WETCHER/Warner Bros.
The long-awaited Ocean's 8 trailer finally dropped this week and created a bit of an internet frenzy. The badass all-female ensemble! The chic coats and sunglasses! Rihanna! It's just a shame we've got to wait until June 2018 to see the film in cinemas.
The all-star cast also boasts Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson and rapper Awkwafina with some stellar cameos from the likes of Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West and Serena Williams. We really can't wait.
So, it's no wonder that people are passing the time until June by naming their own dream Ocean's 8 posse. Author, journalist and screenwriter Maria Lewis kicked off the game on Twitter – a Fantasy Football for feminist film fans, if you will – challenging others to narrow down their favourite female actors to just eight. Just two rules: they had to be living and couldn't be in the current cast.
She set the bar pretty high with hers – Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Kidman, Lucy Liu, Gemma Arterton, Ruth Negga, Noomi Rapace, Rachel House and Kristen Stewart – and many others followed suit.
Certain names cropped up more in many people's dream teams – some of which were more predictable than others – including Lucy Liu, Zoe Saldana, Daisy Ridley, Kate McKinnon, Michelle Yeoh, Nicole Kidman and Emma Thompson.
Judi Dench was also mentioned a few times and, now that we come to think of it, it's a wonder she wasn't cast in every role.
Refinery29's very own Nick Levine got involved. Will the casting director please reach out to Alison Hammond's agent ASAP? And we're sure Emily Thornberry MP would welcome a break from the House of Commons.
There were some other strong choices that we think deserve consideration ahead of the next film, including Adele, Beyonce and Robin Wright. Who would be in your Ocean's 8?
