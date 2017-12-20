The phrase "shape of you" came from something people used to say in his hometown, but they tried a few things to make the 2017 hit a little more woke. "It is more than your body"? No. "You are more than your body"? True, but not quite catchy enough. Instead, they decided to balance out the line about a woman's body with the "shape of you" imagery, and it ended up not just fixing an important problem, but being the line nobody can get out of their heads whether they've been listening to the song or not — oh, right, apologies in advance that I just got it stuck in yours.