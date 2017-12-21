Wait, Did Khloé Kardashian Just Announce Her Engagement & Pregnancy At The Same Time?

According to a rep for Khloé Kardashian, reports that she and Tristan Thompson are engaged are "not true," per People.
This article was originally published on December 20 at 7:25 p.m.
It's official: Khloé Kardashian and beau Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby! But just as one rumour comes to an end, another one emerges. In addition to diaper changes, could the happy couple be anticipating wedding bells?
There was a lot to process in Khloé now-viral Instagram announcement, but if you look closely at the new photo, you might notice that the 33-year-old mogul is rocking some impressive bling on a certain left-hand finger. Now that you've seen it, it's going to be nearly impossible to miss.
Advertisement
Yep: On Khloé's perfectly-manicured finger appears to be a ring. Could it also be the ring?
From what we can tell, Khloé appears to be wearing a diamond-encrusted double band, though it's unclear whether there are two rings or if the piece is one massive statement. If separate, there could be reason to wonder whether she and Thompson have already tied the knot. Twitter, of course, has thoughts.
Wait?!! What!! So is @khloekardashian engaged/ married too ? I see the ring ??????? ??— Ninder Dhesi (@NinderKd) December 20, 2017
And I also see a ring on her finger she’s engaged omg omg— Ellen O'Rahilly (@EllenRahilly) December 20, 2017
Is Khloé engaged? Bc in the photo that she posted she has a ring on THAT finger pic.twitter.com/GJwTeOMVmH— simran saira (@simranseejiram) December 20, 2017
The idea wouldn't be so farfetched; Khloé has gone on record gushing about how much she adores the NBA player, whom she's been dating for a little over a year now. Besides, fans have been circulating the possibility of an engagement announcement ever since viewing the recent preview for January's first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
For this week’s #KUWTK episode, I’m 99.9% sure that they will announce that either Khloe is engaged, Khloe is expecting, or Kylie is expecting.— moonchild ? (@keepitashley_) December 19, 2017
The couple also recently moved in together in Cleveland, Ohio, to be closer to Thompson's team, which is a pretty monumental step in any relationship. While the location seems like a big change for this Calabasas gal, she seems to be adjusting to life there just fine. In fact, she even has plans with Thompson to celebrate Christmas in the Midwest a little early.
Should the couple continue to fly between L.A. and Cleveland, their bundle of joy is going to rack up more frequent flier miles than most adults have acquired!
Of course, everything is just speculation at this point. Engaged, married, or dating, we're just thrilled about the couple's exciting future.
Advertisement