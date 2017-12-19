Mackenzie has witnessed many moments on set, but there's one that stands out from the rest. "One of my fondest memories from Riverdale would be the lead up to wrapping our last night of season one. We were shooting at FP’s trailer with Betty & Jughead, and there was a huge sense of victory — like we climbed a mountain and looked out on what we achieved. There were plenty of tears." Bet they were all counting their lucky stars for that Clarins waterproof topcoat.