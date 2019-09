Even though the makeup team switches up eye and lip products for every episode ("at the moment we’re shooting episode 214 where Veronica [Camilla Mendes] is wearing our new favorite lip tint, Glossier's Generation G lip color in JAM ," Mackenzie says), there is one overarching theme in each of the characters' looks this season. "They are a little more refined than season one," she says. "These kids are growing up fast while they deal with the weight of the world, so I wanted to reflect that by toning things down a little. Less gloss, more realness. Except Cheryl [Madelaine Petsch]'s red lips — those are forever perfect." For the record, that red color is Lime Crime's Red Velvet Matte.