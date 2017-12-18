When you suspect — or even have evidence — that a friend's significant other is cheating on them, you have a few options. Do you try to mind your own business? Do you confront the partner? Or do you tell your friend and let them decide what to do?
Well, when one Twitter user saw her classmate's boyfriend with another woman, she took it upon herself to let the girl know. However, there was a huge plot twist to the story.
Rebekah (@bekahpendley), a student at the University of Texas, San Antonio, was at the school library when she thought she saw her classmate Jasmine's (@JasmineRios5) boyfriend — cuddling up to another woman. So she decided to DM Jasmine and look out for her, even if the two didn't know each other very well.
"I recognize who I think is your boyfriend in the library from all y'alls pictures on here and he's being kind of touchy with her, and I really didn't know if I should message you/how to tell you but I have been fully cheated on before and girl to girl I'd want to know," she wrote. "I hope this doesn't cause you a lot of problems I feel really bad but I just thought it'd be wrong to witness it and not say anything, you know?"
She even offered to fight the guy — but apparently, it wasn't Jasmine's boyfriend she saw. It was his twin brother.
So my boyfriend has a identical twin brother and someone thought my boyfriend was cheating on me but it was really his brother and his girlfriend ??? thanks for having my back though girl ✊️ pic.twitter.com/kp3d4D6dmZ— Jasmine (@JasmineRios5) December 13, 2017
Jasmine posted screenshots of their conversation on Twitter, in which she explained to Rebekah that her boyfriend has an identical twin who has a girlfriend — and it was actually the two of them in library.
Jasmine thanked Rebekah profusely for telling her and trying to defend her honour even if it wasn't her boyfriend, which was a relief, because as Rebekah said, she was ready to start fighting him in the library.
Since Jasmine posted the screenshots of their conversation last week, they've gone viral with more than 45,000 retweets and more than 246,000 likes at the time of writing. Many other Twitter users pointed out how admirable it is that Rebekah was ready to throw hands even when she didn't know Jasmine all that well. Girl code, indeed.
